Quentin Tarantino & Leonardo DiCaprio tease Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio have finally shared details about their upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The filmmaker and actor are currently in pre-production on the project, which is also slated to feature an all-star cast including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Zoe Bell.

While Tarantino has remained tight-lipped about the movie's plot in recent months, during a surprise appearance at Sony's CinemaCon 2018 held in Las Vegas on Monday (23Apr18), he shared that the narrative will focus on a TV actor and his stunt double as they embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the time of the Charles Manson murders in Los Angeles in 1969.

"Sony and myself will be coming to the theaters with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford," he said of DiCaprio and Pitt, according to Deadline. "It's very hush-hush and top secret. But I can tell you that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we'll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969."

Tarantino went on to explain that he was seven years old in 1969 and the last time he shot a film set in the same time period was 1997's Jackie Brown.

However, he added that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is more likely to be in the same vein as Pulp Fiction, the hit crime film starring Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson that he released in 1994.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio shared that he was "incredibly excited" to collaborate with Tarantino again, having worked with the director on 2012's Django Unchained.

"I think he's going to transport us. I'm a huge fan of Singin' in the Rain - movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it's one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic," he smiled.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is slated for release in August 2019.