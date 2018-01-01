Blac Chyna's mother loses lawsuit against Wendy Williams

Blac Chyna's mum has lost her defamation lawsuit against U.S. chat show host Wendy Williams.

Tokyo Toni sued Wendy and the producers of The Wendy Williams Show for $1 million (£717,000) for defamation of character, slander, harassment, and stress and depression in October (17).

In the lawsuit, she claimed the host regularly said "nasty irrational despicable things" about her on her daytime show, and her comments have caused her stress, embarrassment and left her unable to sleep or eat.

According to The Blast, the judge presiding over the case dismissed the entire case on 10 April (18) because he got fed up of waiting for Tokyo to prove she had served Wendy with the legal papers. He had previously warned her in February that it would be dropped if she didn't serve her.

Tokyo reportedly didn't show up in court to pursue an extension or to prove she had even attempted to serve the host.

In the lawsuit, which Tokyo wrote by hand, she claimed, "I have never been so humiliated and shamed in my entire life. I am a humanitarian!!!" and added that the stress from Wendy's comments had ruined her relationship, forced her to stop working as an Uber/Lyft driver and has caused her many medical issues, for which she was hospitalised in December.

Chyna blasted Wendy on social media in November after she embarked on a mean rant about her, her then-fiance Rob Kardashianand mother in a five-minute segment.

"Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy....you lost your motherf**kin mind h**?" Chyna wrote. "How dare you speak on me, my fiance, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn't (sic) a fat 400 pound a** b**ch on the radio!"