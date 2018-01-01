Sarah Jessica Parker keen to 'redefine' the narrative surrounding Kim Cattrall 'catfight'

Sarah Jessica Parker is keen to "redefine" the narrative surrounding the reported feud between her and former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

In early February (18), Kim announced that her brother Chris had been found dead, and Sarah offered her condolences online and spoke about it while promoting her show Divorce.

However, 61-year-old Kim responded by slamming her on Instagram, saying she didn't need Sarah's support and accused her of exploiting the tragedy to push her "nice girl" persona. The pair have also disagreed about potentially making a third Sex and the City movie, based on the hit show in which Sarah and Kim starred alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, but Sarah has insisted in a new interview with Vulture that she never slammed Kim, and hates their disagreements being referred to as a "catfight".

"I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight," she explained. "I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it... I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?

"There is no catfight, there never has been a catfight. I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I."

Kim has publicly stated she has no interest in reprising her Sex and the City alter ego Samantha Jones, with bosses suggesting the character could be killed off and replaced.

And while Sarah is disappointed that Kim won't be back for a third big screen outing, she insisted she "respects" her former co-star's decision.

"The three of us (Sarah, Kristin and Cynthia) have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it," she added. "But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices, and sometimes the answer is 'no', and the only way to respond for me is to respect that."