Chris Evans apologises for missing 'amazing' Avengers: Infinity War world premiere

Captain America's Chris Evans has apologised to fans for sitting out the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War due to his busy Broadway schedule.

The actor was notably absent from Monday night's (23Apr18) cast reunion at the Los Angeles event, where co-stars including Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, and Tom Hiddleston were among the many guests who turned out in force to celebrate the Marvel movie's big launch.

Evans was unable to join in the fun as he is currently in New York starring in Broadway play Lobby Hero, and he took to Twitter on Tuesday (24Apr18) to share his sorrow at missing out on celebrating with his friends and fans at the special screening.

"So sorry I couldn't be at the premiere last night!! I really wanted to, but my theater schudele (sic) wouldn't allow," he wrote.

"From what I gather, it was an amazing night and I couldn't be more proud of (directors) @Russo_Brothers and everyone at @MarvelStudios for knocking ANOTHER one out of the park!"

Skipping the star-studded event meant Evans didn't get to hear Downey, Jr. deliver his emotional speech reflecting on the movie history they have all made together.

Addressing the audience before the screening, the Iron Man star paid tribute to Marvel Studios officials, and president Kevin Feige, for bringing all of the comic book superhero films together as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"This is a miracle. And if any one of us took credit it would be heresy. It would be blasphemy," he said, before curtsying as he quipped, "Screw it... you're welcome!"

He then touched on his own troubled history with drug addiction as he discussed "the past, present, and future" of the franchise, admitting stepping into the role of Iron Man helped him reach new career heights he had previously never dreamed of.

"The past for me was 30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair.... otherwise known as 'An Actor Prepares!'," he laughed. "The present is this moment of glory for all of us. And the future...? That is always uncertain. But looking at these friends (co-stars) behind me, it seems like things might brighten up after all."

Downey, Jr. also hailed the the MCU as "an isolated incident" in Hollywood history, because the actors are all so supportive of one another and only want the best for the franchise.

"None of us are in competition with each other," he declared. "We are all competing for each other - and for you (the fans)."

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theatres this week (begs23Apr18).