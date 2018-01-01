Paris Hilton planning for baby next year

Paris Hilton is planning to start a family as soon as she weds fiance Chris Zylka - and she's already picked out names for her future daughters.

The fashion designer, DJ, and hotel heiress became engaged to The Leftovers actor Chris in December (17), and although the couple had initially hoped to tie the knot before the summer (18), the pair has now settled on a winter wonderland wedding later this year.

"We're still trying to plan the date," the bride-to-be told Access Hollywood. "I wanted to do it before the summer... but I have so much work, so I wanna do like, a winter wedding."

Hinting the nuptials will take place on U.S. soil, she said, "I definitely want my family to be there, my grandfather, so I want it to be close to home."

And the 37-year-old won't be waiting to try for a baby, revealing she wants to become a mother next year (19), hopefully to "a little Paris".

"Or her name will be London," the socialite added to The Associated Press, indicating she would love her first child to be a daughter. "I've always wanted to be a mum."

Paris is excited to enter the next phase of her life after a number of broken engagements during her youth, and this time around, she is convinced Zylka is 'The One'.

"I've never felt happier. I've never felt like I'm in a better place," she gushed. "I finally feel like an adult. I'm loving life."

Despite her confidence in her relationship's longevity, Paris and Chris will have a prenuptial agreement in place.

In March (18), the actor revealed he was insisting on having the financial contract drawn up so his future wife's hard-earned cash will be protected in the event of a split.

"Any gentleman that's about to marry a very wealthy and well-established businesswoman wouldn't be a gentleman (if he didn't) bring up a prenup in the first place, so yes, of course we're gonna have one," he confided in X17 Online.