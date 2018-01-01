Bebe Buell: 'Liv Tyler was conceived after drug den rescue'

Liv Tyler's model mum Bebe Buell is convinced the actress was conceived hours after she rescued her dad from a drug den in New York.

The former model-turned-singer was dating Todd Rundgren and staying with friends in the Big Apple when pal Steven Tyler called and asked her to pick him up.

"At three o'clock in the morning, Steven calls and says, 'Bebe, come get me. I'm at the Pierre hotel and I can't walk. And I'm the only white person in the room!'," she tells Rolling Stone.

"I said, 'You can handle that'. He said, 'No, you don't understand, they can do a lot more drugs than I can'. So I went up there, knocked on the door and it was a room full of seven-foot-tall men. Steven really could not walk and I had just taken this fireman training class, because Todd was worried if we ever had a fire how I would get out of our townhouse. I threw Steven over my shoulder and took him to (pal) Liz's (Derringer) and we threw him in the bathtub.

"Finally, he woke up... I always joke that I think my daughter was conceived in Liz and Rick's (Derringer) bed."

Bebe, Todd and Steven agreed to keep the identity of Liv's real dad a secret until she turned 18 and she grew up believing Rundgren was her father.

Buell's song Can You Forgive? recounts the moment Liv figured out who her real dad was and confronted her mum.

"We made a pact that he would be Liv's father and if it ever became an issue, we'd tell her at 18," she adds, "but fate had something else up its sleeve and she had a hunch as early as nine years old, but it wasn't until August, 1988, when she turned 11, that she put it together and confronted me. It's not like I could lie to her."