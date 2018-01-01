Deadpool named creative director of top tequila brand

Ryan Reynolds' anti-hero character Deadpool has been recruited as the new creative director of a popular tequila brand.

The actor reprises his role as Wade Wilson and his masked mercenary alter ego for the forthcoming Deadpool 2, and as part of the promotional campaign for the movie, Marvel officials have teamed up with bosses at Espolon Tequila to make the sarcastic Deadpool the new face of the alcohol brand.

The comic book character's image will feature on new labels for the liquor, which will be decorated with Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) artwork.

"We completely understand that Deadpool has no discernible skills as a creative director, but we have taken brave, bold chances with Espolon marketing in the past, so what have we got to lose?" quips Christine Moll, marketing director for tequilas and rums for parent company Campari America.

"Nonetheless, Deadpool and his cinematic success have become a cultural phenomenon. Partnering with Deadpool is guaranteed to get attention for the brand in the most Espolon way possible."

In the press release, Deadpool, known as the "Merc with a Mouth", explains why he took on the job: "I needed the money," he is quoted as saying. "(And) the first check from Espolon cleared, so I guess this is happening."

The unusual new gig pits Deadpool directly up against Reynolds in the booze market - he recently became an investor and spokesman for Aviation American Gin, for which he also works as creative director.

Deadpool 2, which will also star Josh Brolin, is set for release next month (May18).