Brie Larson eyed for Snow White spin-off - report

Actress Brie Larson has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to play Snow White in a new Disney live-action spin-off.

Rumours suggest studio bosses are developing Rose Red, a new take on the classic Brothers Grimm story, and Oscar winner Brie is said to be at the top of the hit list to take on the lead role.

According to Disney Film Facts, The Boxcar Children's Justin Merz penned the original script, with updates from Snow White and the Huntsman screenwriter Evan Daugherty.

The plot reportedly centres on Rose Red shortly after Snow White falls into a deep sleep after biting into a poisoned apple given to her by a Queen disguised as a witch, as she recruits the help of the Seven Dwarfs to try and break a curse.

Disney previously found success with the Snow White fairytale back in 1937, when the original animated film was released.

The character has since been reimagined a number of times onscreen, with Kristen Stewart taking on the role in the more action-based Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012, while Ginnifer Goodwin played the princess on TV in fantasy series Once Upon a Time.

The Room star is already part of the Disney family - she will star as Carol Danvers and her superhero alter ego Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, set for release next year (19), while she will also feature as the comic book character in the currently-untitled Avengers 4 movie, the sequel to the new Avengers: Infinity War, which had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (23Apr18).

Brie was among the stars who turned out for the highly-anticipated screening, joining Marvel co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, and Mark Ruffalo, among many others, on the purple carpet.