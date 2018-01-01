Rami Malek dating Bohemian Rhapsody co-star - report

Rami Malek is reportedly dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton.

The 36-year-old actor is said to have found love with Lucy while they were filming the upcoming Queen biopic, according to Us Weekly magazine.

"They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London," a source told the publication. "He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time."

The pair were also seen attending the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week in March (18), as WENN's pictures show.

While Rami stars as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Lucy plays his muse Mary Austin, who inspired the 1975 Queen song Love of My Life after the pair's relationship in the 1970's.

English/American actress Lucy is most famous for making her big screen debut in the 2006 movie Miss Potter, when she was just 12 years old. She has since starred in films including Sing Street and Murder on the Orient Express.

Prior to his romance with Lucy, Rami dated Portia Doubleday - his co-star on hit U.S. TV show Mr. Robot. Us Weekly notes that while it's unclear exactly when Rami and Portia split, it was sometime in 2017, with the source adding: "(They) broke up a while ago and Rami was single before Lucy for a bit."

Since then, Portia has deleted pictures of her and Rami kissing from her social media accounts.

Rami's portrayal of Freddie in Bohemian Rhapsody, due for release in November, is highly anticipated, with images of him in action as the charismatic frontman suggesting he's nailed the character. Speaking previously about the first time he saw himself in character as Freddie, who died in 1991 aged just 45 of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS, Rami told Entertainment Tonight: "When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment."