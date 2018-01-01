Mia Farrow: 'I didn't want Dylan to go public with Woody Allen claims'

Mia Farrow originally didn't want her daughter Dylan to go public with her abuse allegations about her adopted father Woody Allen, admitting she'd have preferred it "all to go away".

Dylan, who Mia adopted in 1985, first publicly made the claims about director Woody, and his alleged sexual abuse of her as a child, in 2014, before further detailing them in an op-ed piece for the Los Angeles Times in December 2017 - when the Me Too movement was sweeping Hollywood. She has since urged Hollywood's power players to avoid working with the director, with many voicing their support for Dylan by vowing never to work with Woody, who has vehemently denied Dylan's claims, again.

As she attended the 2018 Time 100 Gala in New York on Tuesday night (24Apr18), Mia admitted she hadn't wanted her daughter to go public with her allegations.

“I just wanted it all to go away," she told Variety. "I did not want to resurrect - it was a horrible chapter for all of us."

However, Mia "understood and respected" why Dylan wanted to tell her story, and "be part of the Me Too movement and have her voice heard".

"I heard my voice saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, you’re so brave,'" Mia explained. "And my stomach knew to turn over because I knew that a lot of bad people will come at me. But I’m just so proud of her."

When it comes to her views on her ex now, Mia doesn't have the same outlook as her daughter in that actors shouldn't work with the director any more. Instead, she believes it's "up to the individual".

"It doesn’t affect me one way or the other..." she mused. "I think I would if it was a dear friend, I don’t think a dear friend would do that because they would know what the family has been through, but for other people I just don’t expect that they know or care."

However, Mia does admire those who have pledged not to work with the Annie Hall filmmaker again, admitting it brings her "near tears that people I don’t know would care so much".