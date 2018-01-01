Kim Kardashian shares naked photos to promote fragrance

Kim Kardashian has shocked fans once again by stripping off to promote her latest perfume.

The reality TV star is no stranger to baring all in photoshoots and on social media, most notably for her X-rated Paper magazine cover in 2014, but she still managed to shock her followers when she posted the risque snaps on social media on Tuesday (24Apr18).

The 37-year-old posted a picture, showing her topless and using her arm to cover her breasts, to announce the arrival of her brand KKW Beauty's latest fragrance KKW Body, revealing it would be available to buy from 30 April.

She then shared snaps of her laying down on a floor naked, with her bottom half completely exposed. She continued to cover her breasts with her arm and blurred out a nipple that was visible, but didn't use any editing techniques to blur out her other private parts.

Kim repeated the "KKWFRAGRANCE.COM" caption across the posts, while the Twitter account for KKW Fragrance shared a close-up of her lower half and wrote, "#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30."

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star then shared a picture of her naked body covered in plaster, and revealed the bottle would be modelled on her figure, adding, "We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle @KKWFRAGRANCE."

The KKW Fragrance account also shared a close-up snap of her breasts and torso covered in the grey substance, with her nipples blurred out.

Kim, who has previously released the Crystal Gardenia and Kimoji Hearts fragrance lines for KKW Beauty, also told her fans it would be one scent and it wasn't unisex.

The fragrance is a collaboration with performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, who previously worked with Kim's husband Kanye West on his Yeezy fashion shows. However, Beecroft claimed to New York Magazine in 2016 that Kim cut her off Kanye's payroll after he declared he was in debt on social media.