Bradley Cooper teases A Star Is Born at CinemaCon

Bradley Cooper unveiled the trailer for his highly-anticipated A Star Is Born movie at CinemaCon on Tuesday (24Apr18).

The actor is making his directorial debut with the upcoming musical-drama film, which is a remake of the 1937 film of the same name, and also stars in the project alongside Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay and Dave Chappelle.

Cooper shared the trailer with a group of guests during Warner Bros.' star-studded presentation in Las Vegas and revealed during a chat that the film has a country feel.

"It's a big swing, this movie," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I totally get that. You can't control what moves you. You can't contrive or manufacture something that moves you. This project was always around. It always stayed with me."

The trailer featured Gaga singing, as well as one of her duets with Cooper. The 43-year-old also explained that the Born This Way hitmaker had insisted on singing all of her performances live.

"She said what she can't stand in movies is when it's playback and they are lip-syncing," he shared.

While the trailer won't be released online or previewed in cinemas for some time, it received a round of applause from members of the audience and many guests have already taken to social media to praise the clip.

Fandango editor Erik Davis tweeted, "Huge applause for first trailer for #AStarIsBorn, which feels like it could definitely be an awards player. Both Cooper and Gaga look great in it. First fall-movie preview I've seen where awards will for sure be in the conversation," while Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman added: "I mean, the trailer for A Star is Born just made me cry. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours."

Cooper's A Star Is Born, which is due to be released in early October, marks the third remake of the original film, as it was also adapted for a 1954 musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason, and made into a rock musical in 1976, featuring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.