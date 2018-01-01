Letitia Wright upset she missed Beyonce at Coachella for Avengers promo duties

Letitia Wright is "mad jealous" of everyone that got to see Beyonce headline Coachella festival, which she had to miss for Avengers: Infinity War promotional duties.

British actress Letitia is part of the new Avengers' all-star line-up, with the latest flick bringing together the vast array of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, from old favourites like Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr., to franchise newcomers like Benedict Cumberbatch and Letitia and her Black Panther co-stars.

The stars have been attending various press conferences and fan events around the world in recent weeks leading up to its Los Angeles premiere on Monday (23Apr18), which has meant no time off for Beyonce fan Letitia.

"No, it did not happen," the 24-year-old told ABC Radio. "You know why I haven't been to Coachella? Because I'm here.

"I'm working hard for Avengers, you know, we have... to get our work in and then we go to L.A. Yeah, we're going to be in a room, while everybody is looking at Beyonce or whoever else. But, I saw the clips.

"I'm mad like jealous right now. So, we can change the subject."

Beyonce's storming set marked the first time a black woman headlined the famous Californian festival, with many fans renaming it Beychella in honour of the pop veteran.

Despite her disappointment, Letitia is enjoying the perks of starring in such a famous franchise.

"I would say definitely being recognised a little bit more, which is not a bad thing, and definitely learning about how to stay grounded with everything exalting itself, and my career and stuff, and staying true to myself and who I am. Definitely that," she told Variety at the premiere about how her life has changed.

Avengers: Infinity War begins hitting cinemas from Wednesday.