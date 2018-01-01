Jury begins deliberations after Bill Cosby retrial

Deliberations are underway at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

Judge Steven O'Neill told jurors to take the information they have heard over the course of the two-week trial and reach a unanimous conclusion.

The panel of five women and seven men will decide the comedian's fate on three charges of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her at his home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January, 2004.

He has denied the claims. If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years behind bars for each count.

Last year (17), the jury members spent over 50 hours deliberating before Judge O'Neill declared a mistrial.

Five of the more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson, testified against the comic during the retrial. They all told the court in Norristown, Pennsylvania that Cosby gave them pills and/or wine, prompting the prosecution lawyers to remind jurors it was the same routine he allegedly used against Constand.

"That was the execution of his signature plan," said assistant district attorney Kristen Feden in her closing argument. "That previously practiced plan that had worked so perfectly on women in the past."

The case was handed over to the jury on Wednesday morning (25Apr18), but two hours into deliberations, the group returned to the courtroom to ask the judge for the legal definition of consent.

Judge O'Neill claimed he was unable to respond, as jurors had already received clear outlines of the charges they are considering, reports The Associated Press.