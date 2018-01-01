Millie Bobby Brown emotional about Aaron Paul's Time tribute

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown still can't believe she has become the youngest person ever to make it onto the Time 100 list.

The teenager made it official by attending the Time 100 Gala in New York on Tuesday night (24Apr18), and told reporters her history-making moment was quite emotional, especially when she read the tribute piece pal Aaron Paul wrote for the magazine.

"I was almost in tears," she told InStyle. "I read it, and it was so nice and so kind. I love him; he’s amazing."

In his appreciation of Brown for Time, new dad Aaron recalled meeting the 14-year-old in New York two years ago: "She may have been 12 in years... but her spirit and mind were timeless. A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face.

"It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I'm being honest... Maybe that's why she's such an extraordinary actor. She somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years. I'm proud to know her. To call her a friend. To call her my adopted daughter."

Millie added, "We actually did an interview, like, a year and a half, two years ago, and then we met at an ice-cream parlour once. We texted like, 'Let’s meet at an ice-cream parlour!' I brought my whole family, he brought his, and we’ve stayed in contact and have met up ever since."

The youngster mingled with other Time honorees, like Greta Gerwig and students from Parkland High School in Florida, as she was officially named a young influencer at the gala.