Ronan Farrow: 'Hillary Clinton tried to cancel interview about Harvey Weinstein'

Representatives for former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reportedly tried to cancel a planned interview with journalist Ronan Farrow to avoid a grilling about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The disgraced movie mogul was outed as an alleged serial sexual predator in a series of exposes in October (17), and Farrow, who penned one key piece for the New Yorker, reveals he found it extremely "hard" to get people to comment on the record for the explosive article.

He even claims he had a chat lined up with Clinton before her aides discovered he was investigating the damning sexual misconduct accusations made against the film producer - and then attempted to pull the sit-down.

"Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while it was at the height of the Weinstein reporting and her folks got in touch and said, 'We hear you're working on a big story,'" Farrow recalled during an appearance on breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday (25Apr18). "(They) sounded very concerned and tried to cancel that interview."

Asked by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos if the move was directly related to the Weinstein controversy, Farrow confirmed, "Over the Weinstein stuff."

"It was surprising," he added.

It's not clear if Farrow, son of actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen, actually got the opportunity to talk to Clinton about the Weinstein research, for which he was recently named a recipient of a Pulitzer Prize.

The former Secretary of State received thousands of dollars in political campaign funds from Weinstein over the years, and he helped fund her 2016 bid for the White House. It took her five days after the initial expose to release a statement condemning his reported behaviour.

In the eventual statement, released by campaign communications director Nick Merrill, Clinton said: "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behaviour described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behaviour."

Clinton's representatives have yet to respond to the comments Farrow made on GMA, where he was promoting his new book, War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence.

Over 80 women, including actresses Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lupita Nyong'o, have since gone public with allegations of harassment, sexual assault, or rape against Weinstein. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.