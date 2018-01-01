New dad Dwayne Johnson skips CinemaCon event

New dad Dwayne Johnson had to cancel a planned Las Vegas appearance to promote his upcoming movie Skyscraper on Wednesday (25Apr18) as he is on "baby duty".

The wrestler-turned-actor and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed daughter Tiana Gia Johnson on 17 April (18) and announced the tot's arrival in a gushing Instagram post on Monday (23Apr18).

Dwayne's family responsibilities forced the father-of-three to pull out of a trip to Sin City to attend the annual CinemaCon industry gathering, where he was due to join writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber to present their disaster movie to theatre owners and exhibitors.

"I know you guys were expecting someone taller, more handsome to be here, but Dwayne had a baby just a few days ago, a baby girl. Three girls, a lucky man," Thurber told attendees as he explained the reason for Johnson's absence.

However, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wasn't a complete no-show at CinemaCon as he sent in a pre-recorded message for Thurber to play for guests.

"He wanted to be here, but couldn't make it," the filmmaker continued. "But he did have time - in between procreation and pushups - to make a video for you guys..."

Footage of Dwayne in the gym, wearing sunglasses, then played on the big screen, as the actor said, "Wish I could be there in person. I'm so sorry I can't be there. I am on baby duty right now. I just had my third baby daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson. We are so excited and so blessed, so I'm on baby duty."

"And you know what, it's that thing that I'm going through, what's that thing called? Yeah, no sleep," he quipped. "I'm on Team No Sleep and a lot of you guys know what that's like."

Little Tiana is Johnson's second child with Lauren - the couple also shares two-year-old Jasmine, while Dwayne has a 16-year-old daughter, named Simone, with his first wife and business partner, Dany Garcia.

Skyscraper opens in theatres in July (18).