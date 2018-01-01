Priyanka Chopra still hasn't picked out royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle's longtime pal Priyanka Chopra is still picking out her dress after confirming she'll be attending the royal wedding in England next month (May18).

The Indian actress has become one of the first 'friends' to reveal she'll be at the big event in Windsor, after previously insisting she wouldn't be giving any details away.

The 35-year-old actress tells Us Weekly she'll be there, but she hasn't picked a dress out yet.

"I sort of may have an idea," she says.

She recently played it coy when she was asked if she would be one of Meghan's bridesmaids, stating, "If you see me there, you’ll know."

Priyanka has always championed her pal becoming a member of the British royal family, and she insists her friend will know just what to do and what to wear to make the wedding the world will be watching a really special affair.

"I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will," she told Just Jared. "She's just right for it. She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.

"Being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things - of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It’s a beautiful step in the right direction."

Priyanka went public with her marriage dreams for her friend at the beginning of last year (17), shortly after it was confirmed Meghan was dating Prince Harry.

"I hope (they get married)," she said. "She seems happy. I think they look great together."