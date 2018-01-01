Chris Pratt criticised for referencing wrong Guardians of the Galaxy character

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was heavily criticised online on Tuesday (24Apr18) after referencing the wrong character as he shared a photo of a fan in cosplay.

The actor, who features in the new Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster, was reminiscing about the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night (23Apr18) as he posted a red carpet snap of himself posing with a girl dressed up as Karen Gillan's alien supervillain Nebula, complete with blue and silver body paint.

"Still reeling from the #avengers premiere last night," he wrote beside the image. "The movie is SOOOOOO GOOOOD (sic)!!!! Loved it! Absolutely loved it. Couldn't be more proud and honored to be part of this unprecedented cinematic event. I'm living the dream."

However, Chris faced some backlash from fans after mistaking Nebula for her green comic book sister Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana.

"Always love meeting all the cosplaying fans," he continued. "Here's a young Gamora. Awesome! What an amazing night."

Followers were quick to correct Pratt, who portrays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Marvel movies.

"it's nebula but go off (continue)," remarked one person, as another fan commented, "I think u mean 'young nebula'".

Others were convinced the famed prankster was just trolling fans, with one follower posting, "You're kidding about the Gamora part right?", as a fellow critic blamed his secluded life on his farm in Washington for the Marvel faux pas, quipping, "farm boy been so busy on the ranch he barely recognized his own castmates' characters".

The flood of comments apparently caught Chris' attention as he has since corrected the caption to reference Nebula instead, although he has yet to publicly address the flub.