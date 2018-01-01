John Cena 'heartbroken' after Nikki Bella split

John Cena has admitted he's "heartbroken" following his split from fiancee Nikki Bella.

The wrestler-turned-actor and his partner announced their breakup earlier this month (Apr18) - just weeks before they were due to wed in Mexico on 5 May.

According to reports, their differing views on having children led to their split, but the reasons behind it don't make it any easier to deal with.

Appearing at CinemaCon’s Paramount Pictures Presentation in Las Vegas on Wednesday (25Apr18), John revealed he's struggling in the wake of the breakup.

"The one take away – and it sucks – but the one take away I can have for me is that... because I feel so heartbroken, I know I was in love and I will never be able to take that away," he said during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra.

When presenter Mark Wright asked John if he'll always love Nikki, the Blockers star replied: "Absolutely."

Since they called time on their relationship, John has been sharing inspirational and motivational messages on his social media.

And explaining his reasons for that, he said he's keen to let other people know: "When you feel down, just hang in there and fight through it… every low comes with a high."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, John was slightly more blunt about the split, telling the outlet: "It sucks... There’s no other way to say it. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that."

John and Nikki began dating in late 2012 and they became engaged at the Wrestlemania 33 Live TV event in April 2017. Throughout Nikki and twin sister Brie's reality show Total Bellas, the couple had been divided on the subject of children - John didn't want any, while Nikki did - and the issue seemed to come to head in a recent promo for Total Bellas, which ended with John saying: "I'm not sure we should go through with this (getting married)."