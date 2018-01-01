Priyanka Chopra was 'scammed' into talking about Meghan Markle's wedding

Priyanka Chopra has insisted she was "scammed" into talking about pal Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding.

The Quantico star's involvement in Meghan's big day has long been rumoured, as the pair are close friends. And on Wednesday (25Apr18), Priyanka hit headlines when she appeared to confirm she'll be there to watch Meghan and Britain's Prince Harry tie the knot on 19 May in Windsor, England. She added to Us Weekly that she had yet to pick out an outfit, and was quoted as saying: "I sort of may have an idea."

However, as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening, Priyanka insisted she hadn't intended to talk about the royal wedding, but had been tricked into doing so.

"While I was doing promo for that (season three of Quantico), I got scammed into it, because everyone's like, 'Do you know what you're wearing for the next month? You have all these events.' And I was like, 'I'm trying to figure it out,'" Priyanka said. "So I sort have, may have, gotten a little scammed."

And while host Jimmy tried to push the actress to once again confirm whether or not she's attending the nuptials, Priyanka refused to be drawn. Instead, she remarked: "More than anything, attending or not, I'm just really happy for a friend of mine. Like, it's a big day, for your friend, and you should be happy about it."

Priyanka is just one of the famous faces rumoured to be on the guest list for Meghan's big day. Tennis superstar Serena Williams is another close friend expected to attend, and said she's more than happy for her gal pal.

"I'm obviously super happy for her," Serena told Entertainment Tonight. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice and I couldn't be happier for her."