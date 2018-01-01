Mark Wahlberg: 'We have a long way to go to achieve gender equality'

There's still a "long way to go" before Hollywood's gender pay gap is closed, according to Mark Wahlberg.

The 46-year-old actor hit headlines last year (17), when it was revealed he had been paid $1.5 million (£1 million) to reshoot scenes for movie All the Money in the World, while his co-star Michelle Williams received less than $1,000 (£718).

After a huge uproar worldwide, Mark made the decision to donate his reshoot fee to the Time's Up movement - created in the wake of sexual harassment allegations sweeping Hollywood. And while he's proud to have contributed to the movement, Mark said in a new interview with U.S. TV show Extra that there's still much more work to be done before male and female actors are paid the same for doing the same job.

"We want to continue to make sure that everybody feels that we're having equal opportunity and equal pay for everybody," he explained. "If there was a discrepancy in what we were doing in making the movie, we have a long way to go. We need to work together to make sure that everybody gets an equal opportunity out there."

Mark went public with his decision to donate his fee in January, saying at the time: "Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100 per cent support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name."

Mark, Michelle and their co-stars were forced to reshoot scenes for the movie after sexual harassment claims emerged about the film's star Kevin Spacey, leading to him being replaced by Christopher Plummer.