John Krasinski's A Quiet Place lands a sequel

John Krasinski's hit film A Quiet Place is getting a sequel.

The Office actor directed and co-wrote the script for the horror movie, which follows a family who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures which hunt exclusively by sound. He also starred in the project alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt, as well as Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

A Quiet Place has so far racked up $213 million (£153 million) at the global box office and Paramount Pictures' chief executive officer Jim Gianopulos announced during a presentation held as part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday (25Apr18) that the film will be getting a follow-up.

"We're thrilled to say that we're already working on the sequel to A Quiet Place," Gianopulos said at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before adding jokingly: "If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said, 'Well, I should go work at Paramount.'"

While the studio boss didn't confirm whether Krasinski would be returning to helm the next film, he stated that writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck had plenty of material that they could craft into a new instalment.

A potential release date for the sequel is yet to be set, though Krasinski has a full slate of films on his plate and is next set to direct sci-fi thriller Life on Mars.

During the presentation, Gianopulos also shared that Paramount is also looking to develop more Star Trek films.

Meanwhile, filmmaker J.J. Abrams made an appearance via a pre-taped video during the talk to share that Overlord, the action-horror movie that he is producing, will not be the fourth film in the Cloverfield series.

Though he went on to explain that he was developing a "true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel" which will be unveiled in cinemas rather than on streaming services such as Netflix.

Overlord, which stars Wyatt Russell and is directed by Julius Avery, is due to be released in October.