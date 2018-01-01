Matt Damon stood on snake while visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia

Matt Damon suffered a scare when he stood on a big snake during his recent trip to Australia to see pal Chris Hemsworth.

The Ocean's Eleven actor previously headed Down Under with his family to spend time with the Thor star, his wife Elsa Pataky and their children in 2017, and Matt's daughter Stella was stung by a jellyfish during the vacation.

Chris assured Matt that the incident was a one-off so his family headed back to Byron Bay, where Chris lives, earlier this year (18) for another trip, and Matt became the victim of another scary animal encounter.

"He came a while ago and was like, 'Oh, what about the snakes and the sharks and the spiders?' I'm like, 'Pfft, it's fine. It's nothing,'" Chris recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "His daughter got a jellyfish sting, which is one of the worst I've ever seen. I was like, 'That's a one-off. Wow, what a random thing'.

"So he comes back over again, gives it a second shot, and we pull up to the cafe, he gets out of the car, takes one step and just takes a six-foot leap backwards. He goes, 'Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!'"

It turned out that the actor had stepped straight onto a "huge big snake", and proceeded to freak out.

"(He said) 'You keep telling me they're more scared of you and da da da... the snake, the jellyfish...' I'm like, 'You know what? You're the problem.' It's not Australia, he's the problem. We've had to kick him out of Australia for our sake," the actor joked.

When Ellen asked him to go into detail about the snake, Chris seemed reluctant, adding that he was the tourism ambassador for Australia and would probably get reprimanded for putting people off with his dangerous animal stories.

That's not the only animal encounter Matt had during his trip; he was also photographed with his shirt covered in multiple bird droppings during a day at the beach.