Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino celebrate Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction

Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino are celebrating following Bill Cosby's conviction in his sexual assault trial.

The Cosby Show star was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania jury on Thursday (26Apr18) for his January, 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand. The accuser, a former Temple University employee, claimed the funnyman drugged and assaulted her at his home in the state.

Cosby's attorneys have vowed to appeal the conviction, but many celebrities have taken to social media to express their joy over the guilty verdicts.

"Cosby is guilty," McGowan, who has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, writes. "I'm sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up."

"Unbelievably amazing news!!!!!," Sorvino, who has also accused Weinstein of inappropriate behaviour, adds.

"Finally some justice for Bill Cosby's victims," actress Elizabeth Banks writes. "May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY."

And Seth MacFarlane spoke out about the "responsibility" that comes with being a famous person or someone in power.

"The Cosby conviction is a resonant reminder that power and influence come with significant responsibility, and must never, ever be abused in an evolved society," he writes. "Hopefully this is only the first step forward."

However, Patricia Arquette, who has been supportive of a number of women's issues, was critical of the process because she wasn't convinced he would be convicted at his retrial.

"The state of America is this - even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk," she adds.

More than 50 women have come forward in recent years to accuse Cosby of decades-old sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour, but the Constand case is the only one to be tried in court, as the statute of limitations has run out on all the others.