Alia Shawkat & Jeffrey Wright lead Tribeca Film Festival awards winners

Alia Shawkat and Jeffrey Wright were among the big winners at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards on Thursday (26Apr18).

Shawkat was named Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film for her role in Duck Butter, while Westworld star Wright picked up the Best Actor prize for the acclaimed O.G.

Meanwhile, other top honours at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival went to first-time director Kent Jones, who picked up the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature and the Screenplay prize for Diane, Smuggling Hendrix (Best International Narrative Feature), and Island of the Hungry Ghosts (Best Documentary Feature).

The awards were announced after a week of competition in New York at Robert De Niro's annual festival, where 99 feature length films were screened.

The full list of winners is:

Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature

Diane (written and directed by Kent Jones)

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Alia Shawkat (Duck Butter)

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Jeffrey Wright (O.G.)

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Wyatt Garfield (Diane)

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Kent Jones (Diane)

Best International Narrative Feature

Smuggling Hendrix (written and directed by Marios Piperides)

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film

Joy Rieger (Virgins)

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film

Rasmus Bruun (The Saint Bernard Syndicate)

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film

Albert Salas (Obey)

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film

The Saint Bernard Syndicate (written by Laerke Sanderhoff)

Best Documentary Feature

Island of the Hungry Ghosts (directed by Gabrielle Brady)

Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film

Niels van Koevorden (Tanzania Transit)

Best Editing in a Documentary Film

Frederick Shanahan, Jon Kasbe, & Caitlyn Greene (When Lambs Become Lions)

Best New Narrative Director

Shawn Snyder (To Dust)

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award

Dava Whisenant (Bathtubs Over Broadway)

Best Narrative Short

Phone Duty (directed by Lenar Kamalov)

Shorts Animation Award

Late Afternoon (directed by Louise Bagnall)

Best Documentary Short

Notes from Dunblane: Lessons from a School Shooting (directed by Kim A. Snyder)

Student Visionary Award

The Life of Esteban (directed by Ines Eshun)

Storyscapes Award

Hero (created by Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Brooks Brown)

Nora Ephron Award

Nia DaCosta (director of Little Woods)

Tribeca X Award

For Every Kind of Dream series for Square (directed by Mohammad Gorjestani)