Alia Shawkat & Jeffrey Wright lead Tribeca Film Festival awards winners

Alia Shawkat and Jeffrey Wright were among the big winners at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards on Thursday (26Apr18).
Shawkat was named Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film for her role in Duck Butter, while Westworld star Wright picked up the Best Actor prize for the acclaimed O.G.
Meanwhile, other top honours at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival went to first-time director Kent Jones, who picked up the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature and the Screenplay prize for Diane, Smuggling Hendrix (Best International Narrative Feature), and Island of the Hungry Ghosts (Best Documentary Feature).
The awards were announced after a week of competition in New York at Robert De Niro's annual festival, where 99 feature length films were screened.
The full list of winners is:
Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature
Diane (written and directed by Kent Jones)
Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Alia Shawkat (Duck Butter)
Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Jeffrey Wright (O.G.)
Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Wyatt Garfield (Diane)
Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Kent Jones (Diane)
Best International Narrative Feature
Smuggling Hendrix (written and directed by Marios Piperides)
Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film
Joy Rieger (Virgins)
Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film
Rasmus Bruun (The Saint Bernard Syndicate)
Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film
Albert Salas (Obey)
Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film
The Saint Bernard Syndicate (written by Laerke Sanderhoff)
Best Documentary Feature
Island of the Hungry Ghosts (directed by Gabrielle Brady)
Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film
Niels van Koevorden (Tanzania Transit)
Best Editing in a Documentary Film
Frederick Shanahan, Jon Kasbe, & Caitlyn Greene (When Lambs Become Lions)
Best New Narrative Director
Shawn Snyder (To Dust)
Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award
Dava Whisenant (Bathtubs Over Broadway)
Best Narrative Short
Phone Duty (directed by Lenar Kamalov)
Shorts Animation Award
Late Afternoon (directed by Louise Bagnall)
Best Documentary Short
Notes from Dunblane: Lessons from a School Shooting (directed by Kim A. Snyder)
Student Visionary Award
The Life of Esteban (directed by Ines Eshun)
Storyscapes Award
Hero (created by Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Brooks Brown)
Nora Ephron Award
Nia DaCosta (director of Little Woods)
Tribeca X Award
For Every Kind of Dream series for Square (directed by Mohammad Gorjestani)