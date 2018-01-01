Amy Schumer was conflicted over alleged rape

Amy Schumer was conflicted following her rape ordeal at the hands of an ex-boyfriend, revealing she felt the need to "comfort him".

The Trainwreck star lost her virginity at the age of 17 and revealed in her 2016 memoir, The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, that the sex was non-consensual, explaining her unnamed boyfriend penetrated her while she was asleep.

"You think when that happens you say, 'OK, well, this isn't someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong'," she tells U.S. TV host Oprah Winfrey in an episode of SuperSoul Conversations. "I didn't consent, and for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep - and that's not OK."

Schumer explains her ex-boyfriend felt bad after the alleged incident and she was angry about it, but she still tried to comfort him.

"The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew'," she adds. "I didn't say anything yet... He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him.

"I also felt really angry," she continues. "It was just a feeling I had. I felt really angry at him, and it's a rage that has stayed with me. I don't think you lose that. As women, we're really trained not to get angry because that makes people dismiss you right away... but I felt I wanted to comfort him because he felt so bad and he was so worried, I just tried to push my anger down."

Amy eventually had consensual sex with her ex, but she wasn't able to get over the deep betrayal she felt over the alleged sexual assault.

"I feel like I lost my virginity through rape," she says. "I didn't consent, we hadn't discussed it, we weren't there in our relationship, we weren't at that moment and we talked about things, we were open with each other."