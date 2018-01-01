Paul Bettany landed big Avengers role after 'career-ending' showdown with producer

British actor Paul Bettany was told his career in Hollywood was over minutes before director Joss Whedon invited him to become an Avenger.

The A Beautiful Mind star admits he was still recovering from a showdown with a top producer when Whedon called and asked him if he'd consider taking on the character Vision in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Bettany, who had previously voiced the character of Jarvis in the Iron Man movies and 2012's The Avengers, admits the call could not have come at a better time.

"I had just had a meeting with a producer, who will remain nameless, who told me that my career was over," he told BBC Radio One during a recent interview. "He said 'You're done, you're done in this town'.

"I sat down on Sunset Boulevard, on the sidewalk, and my phone rang, and it was Joss Whedon, and he said, 'Do you want to be the Vision in the Avengers?'"

Paul has reprised the character for his third Avengers movie, Infinity War, which hits cinemas on 27 April (18).

He also recently revealed his busy schedule prevented him from taking on the role of Prince Philip in season three of The Crown.

The actor was in negotiations to replace Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth II's husband in the Netflix drama, but he had to step down.

"We discussed it but we just couldn't come to terms on dates really," he said recently during an appearance on British TV show Lorraine.

Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies has stepped in to portray the older version of Matt’s Duke of Edinburgh in the upcoming third and fourth seasons of The Crown, opposite Olivia Colman, who will portray The Queen following Claire Foy's award-winning run in the first two seasons.