Gwyneth Paltrow offers to buy mother Blythe Danner a vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow left her mother Blythe Danner red-faced during a recent chat for her Goop podcast when she offered to buy her a vibrator.

The 45-year-old actress, who is engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, was questioning her mother about her personal life when she suggested Blythe set up an account on dating app Tinder.

However, Blythe, 75, insisted she has "no interest", adding during the Gwyneth x Blythe: On Mothers and Daughters podcast: "Really I don’t... If I got my heart broken then I’d probably jump off the railing."

At that point, Gwyneth suggested Blythe might enjoy introducing a sex toy into her life, quipping: "I can also go to goop.com and get a vibrator."

The Meet the Parents star then laughed: "Thanks very much, but no thanks."

Blythe is believed to have been single since Gwyneth's father, Bruce Paltrow, died in 2002. The pair had been married since 1969.

However, the actress admitted she is concerned she's turning into something of a "hermit", because she likes spending time with her family, grandchildren and a select group of friends but has "never been much of a social person".

"I have to say I really like my own company and I’m becoming a hermit which I really have to be careful of," Blythe said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth discussed her battle with postpartum depression following the birth of her son Moses, now 12. The Iron Man star added it came as even more of a shock that she suffered from the condition, considering she'd had no such issues when she'd welcomed daughter Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin into the world just two years earlier.

"I think (it) was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got post-natal depression," she explained. "I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just... it took a while. I really went into a dark place."