Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce name of baby son

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their baby son.



The British royals welcomed their third child on Monday (23Apr18), and on Friday morning shared that they have decided to call him Louis Arthur Charles.



In a statement, an official from Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."



Prince Louis was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London, arriving at 11.01am and weighing 8lbs 7oz (3.82 kg).



Several hours later, proud parents William and Catherine introduced the tot to the world, stepping out with him on the steps of the medical facility's Lindo Wing just before they prepared to go home.



The baby boy, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, joins big brother Prince George, four, and sister Princess Charlotte, two.



William, 35, and Catherine, 36, married in 2011.

