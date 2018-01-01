Susan Sarandon happy to take pay cut for female directors

Susan Sarandon is happy to be paid less than her usual rate if it means a female director's low-budget movie gets made.

The gender pay gap has become a hot topic in Hollywood in recent years, but the Thelma & Louise star admits equal pay is a hard rule to enforce, and she wouldn't lose a job she wanted because of the money - even if that makes her vulnerable to pay cuts.

Susan shared that money isn't the most important aspect of a job for her, and she is willing to take a cut to her paycheck if it means helping female filmmakers get their project off the ground.

"I've worked with five women directors lately, and they're all on low-budget films because that's the way they'll get their shot," she explained to InStyle's financial column Money Talks. "I had an incredible part when I did The Meddler, for instance. Am I going to turn down a great part and a woman director because I'm not getting my quote? No. It's the process that's important to me and the people I'm working with."

Because she doesn't live an extravagant lifestyle, Susan is in a position where she doesn't have to take on a potentially bad movie just for the sake of the salary.

"Sometimes you’re offered an enormous amount of money for something that just sucks. So what do you do?" she asked. "If you really need to buy that house or send your kid to college, then maybe you’ll take that job. But I’ve always maintained a rather low standard of living so that I don’t get in the position of having to do that."

The 71-year-old is so frugal that she even cuts her hair herself.

"I still cut my own hair, badly," she admitted. "I just hold it up and trim it. It's a mess."