Corey Feldman celebrates as cops uncover footage in stabbing investigation

Corey Feldman has celebrated on social media after learning that police officers have found footage and witnesses relating to his recent stabbing incident.

The Lost Boys actor claimed he had been attacked by a man while sitting in his car in March (18) and it was being investigated as a "attempted homicide" as he had been jabbed with a sharp object, which had penetrated his skin and drawn blood. However, it became unclear what happened because doctors reportedly found no evidence of a puncture from a needle or a blade.

Sources connected with the police investigation have now told The Blast they have unearthed credible witnesses as part of the case. They have also allegedly identified multiple firefighters who were stationed across the street from the scene of the attack.

Los Angeles Police Department officials have reportedly been able to get clear, usable surveillance footage from a nearby gas station which is helping them track down possible suspects.

Feldman, who was trolled online by those doubting his story, has now shared the article on social media and celebrated the progress in the case.

"Well well only time can tell... the #truth is being revealed once again! Thank God the @LAPD r doin their jobs, & thank u 2 the sleuth reporting by @theblastlife 4 getting the story out (sic)!" he wrote. "Now lets go get ourselves some bad guys! Thank u 2 #feldfam 4 the continued love, support, & prayers (sic)!"

He shared another article on Twitter and added, "More coverage proving LAPD is in fact on the case, this give me gr8 hope that my assailants will be brought 2 justice."

The Goonies star's attorney Perry Wander also told the website that he is pleased cops have been able to find evidence to corroborate his story.

The 46-year-old announced news of the attack in March by sharing pictures of him laid up in hospital and wrote in the caption, "Im in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w (with) something! Please say prayers 4 us (sic)!"