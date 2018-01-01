Kim Kardashian breaks her silence about sister Khloe's cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence about the cheating scandal revolving around her sister Khloe's first days as a new mum, insisting what her boyfriend did is "so messed up".

Disgraced basketball player Tristan Thompson, who is Khloe's baby daddy, was caught on camera kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub just days before his girlfriend gave birth to their first child last week (ends13Apr18), while video of another woman joining him at his home last year (17), when Khloe was three months pregnant, also surfaced.

Khloe's sisters and mum Kris Jenner have been steering clear of the drama to allow Khloe time to relax with her baby girl, True, but Kim made it clear all is not OK during a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the chat, which will air in America on Monday (30Apr18), Kim takes a deep breath as she's ask to comment on Khloe's situation and then says, "I just don't know how to describe it, besides it's just so f**ked up!"

"We really were rooting for Khloe... and she's really doing the best that she can; it's a really sad situation all over," Kim adds, before telling Ellen she has vowed not to bad mouth any of her siblings' exes, especially if there's a kid involved.

"I kinda made this rule with my brother: If there's a baby involved... I'm gonna, like, keep it classy, and not talk too bad," she explains. "One day True is going to see this and, you know, it's so messed up."

Reports suggest Thompson, who was at Khloe's bedside when she gave birth, is trying to save his relationship with the reality TV star amid his cheating scandal.