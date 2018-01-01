Steven Spielberg all emotion as he watches Schindler's List again at Tribeca Film Festival

Steven Spielberg was left emotional and shaken after receiving a standing ovation following a screening of his 1993 film Schindler's List at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday night (26Apr18).

The filmmaker joined his stars Liam Neeson and Sir Ben Kingsley at the retrospective event and watched the film for the first time in almost 25 years, and as the credits wrapped and the lights came up, a packed house at the Beacon Theatre in New York stood and cheered.

"There were so many moments that washed over me," he said when asked for his thoughts about the film by post-screening question-and-answer moderator Janet Maslin of The New York Times. "I watched the film and I was just... proud. I'm very, very proud."

Spielberg also told fans that he has never has the same feeling "meaningful accomplishment" since he made Schindler's List - the true story about a German industrialist desperately trying to protect his Jewish workforce from the Nazis during World War Two.

And the director was particularly shaken by one scene he shot for the film's heartbreaking ending: "I was operating the camera when we shot that scene where the Schindler Jews go to the (Oskar Schindler) gravesite. That long, lingering look Emily Schindler gives to the grave - she had never been to the grave - really hit me for the first time," he said, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Neeson recalled shooting a scene outside the gates of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland, which chilled him to the bone after speaking with producer Branko Lustig, who was a Jewish prisoner there.

"It was 5.30 in the morning...," he recalled. "Steven is pacing up and down. Everybody on tenterhooks. He (Lustig) pointed over to the huts at Auschwitz and he said, 'You see that hut? I was in that hut...' It hit me, big f**king time. Big time. I kept screwing up all the lines."