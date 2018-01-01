Amy Schumer in hospital with kidney infection

Amy Schumer is battling a kidney infection in the hospital.

The Trainwreck star has quietly spent the week under doctors' care after cancelling plans to travel to London to promote her new comedy I Feel Pretty.

"Here’s what I've been up to this week," she wrote on Instagram, while posting photos of herself laid up in a hospital bed. "I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection.

"I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad a** nurses also my husband who’s name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time."

Apologising to fans for not making the trip to London, she added, "I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first.

"I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

The news of her hospital stay breaks a day after Amy's new interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she talked about losing her virginity to a rapist ex, went viral.

The star revealed she was asleep when her then-boyfriend had his way with her, leaving her conflicted as she woke up - because although she was hurt and angry, she didn't want to upset him.

"You think when that happens you say, 'OK, well, this isn't someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong'," she said during an episode of Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations. "I didn't consent, and for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep - and that's not OK.

"The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew'. I didn't say anything yet... He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him. I also felt really angry. It was just a feeling I had. I felt really angry at him, and it's a rage that has stayed with me. I don't think you lose that... but I felt I wanted to comfort him because he felt so bad and he was so worried, I just tried to push my anger down."