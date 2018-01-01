Kendall Jenner facing potential lawsuit over radio show

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner is facing another potential lawsuit over the name of her new radio show.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show co-host, DJ Daniel Chetrit, have been hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Robert Karageuzian, who runs an art collective called Pizzaboyzzz.

Karageuzian's lawyer, Sam P. Israel, claims the radio show's name, Pizza Boys, infringes on his client's unregistered trademark.

"Unless they stop doing what they're doing, we're going to file a suit next week and enjoin them from using our client's trademark," Israel tells People magazine. "It's clear cut. They took the mark, they liked it, they went with it (and) they didn't even contact us to try to get permission or anything. Just used it and then started a radio show talking about how great it is."

According to the cease-and-desist letter, Karageuzian has held the Pizzaboyzzz trademark since 2015 and the new radio show is now causing confusion among the art collective's clients.

"Even if they were to change the name slightly, the fact of the matter is they're deliberately targeting our client base, our audience, because they're trying to pretend in effect that they are Pizzaboyzzz," Israel adds. "They just are acting as if they are our client... They just stepped in and became the Pizzaboyzzz."

"There were all these people who were confused, who were actually upset with my client thinking that they had somehow morphed into the Jenner generation," he continues.

Representatives for Chetrit and bosses at Apple Inc. also received cease-and-desist letters, but they have not commented on it. Jenner has also yet to address the legal threat.