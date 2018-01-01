Janice Dickinson delighted with Bill Cosby verdict

Former supermodel Janice Dickinson is celebrating after helping prosecutors in Pennsylvania convict Bill Cosby on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

The comedian was found guilty in court on Thursday (26Apr18) after a two-week trial, during which Janice and four other alleged victims of Cosby's sexual misconduct testified against him.

The 63-year-old accused the funnyman of drugging and raping her in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 1982.

Dickinson didn't speak immediately after the verdict came down, but on Friday she told DailyMailTV she was thrilled to hear justice had been served.

"I've been holding this in since 1982 and it's slowly seeping out of me, the toxicity levels of emotion and catastrophic pain and nightmares for so very many years," she said, revealing her husband, Dr. Robert Gerner, awoke her with the Cosby news. "I just bounced out of bed and was like, 'Wow'."

And she admits her time in court in Norristown, Pennsylvania was tough on her: "I didn't want Cosby to see me face to face. I was kind of hiding behind a board that was barricading his view of me. I didn't want him to see how confident I am and how beautiful I am and how that truly I've grown from a young girl into a fierce, devoted mom and a loyal woman to all women's causes.

"So when I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I had a feeling of disgust enveloping me, to be honest."

She adds, "There is no doubt in my mind, that now we know Bill Cosby is a serial rapist, he is probably the biggest rapist in United States history, maybe the world because the head count is 90 women. I know I've personally spoken to several women that haven't come forward and I'm sure there's many more out there."

Cosby has consistently denied all allegations against him. Dickinson is still suing him for defamation in civil court in California.

The comedian now faces up to 30 years behind bars for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.