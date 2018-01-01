Isabella Rossellini fearful of cosmetic surgery

Actress Isabella Rossellini has always been terrified of the idea of undergoing cosmetic surgery because she endured so many medical procedures as a kid.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with scoliosis, a curved spine, as a child and received various treatments to help her overcome the condition.

"I had casts and stretching operations and it went on and on," she recently told The Guardian. "It was very painful and had many complications."

Her lengthy stints in hospital led her to develop an aversion to unnecessary procedures, so she has never been interested in plastic surgery.

"My take is to do nothing - for myself," she tells Vogue.com. "I think it's a very personal choice; if people want to do it, I'm not against it.

"But I was born with a spinal deformity and had several operations that were very painful, and the idea of going back to the hospital for another operation fills me with fear. So I decided, what's the name of that wonderful French actress? Simone Signoret, who was still beautiful. Or Anna Magnani, still beautiful - and they hadn't done anything (had any cosmetic surgery)."

Isabella is also not a fan of less invasive treatments, like face-freezing injections Botox, to preserve her looks, because she finds them so unnatural.

"In terms of Botox, it really paralyses your muscles, but I have an organic farm; to me, to eat organic but then inject myself with a poison, I cannot reconcile it philosophically," she explains.

Instead, the longtime Lancome beauty ambassador relies on her positive thinking to avoid obsessing about ageing: "Partly it's my nature; I think I was born joyful," she shares. "I have a twin sister who is very shy. When she was younger, she often looked at the glass half empty, and I used to say to her, 'You know, happiness is a discipline. Happiness is to look at what we have and feel grateful.'

"It's not that I look at myself in the mirror and I say, 'Everything is all right...! When I look at myself in the mirror, I do see my neck - it drives me crazy. It's not that I'm immune to that voice. But I try not to listen and to say, 'Hey, but the lipstick still looks pretty good!'."