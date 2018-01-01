Lily James: ‘Playing Meryl Streep might end my career’

Lily James has admitted that taking on Meryl Streep’s Mamma Mia! role could be a risky career move.

The English actress plays a younger version of Meryl’s character in the ABBA-based sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and is feeling the pressure of portraying a Hollywood legend.

“I’ve basically set myself up for the biggest fall,” she laughed in an interview with Britain’s Heat magazine. “This will probably end my career, playing a young Meryl. But I keep having to tell myself, I’m not playing Meryl, I’m playing Donna Sheridan.”

In order to nail the portrayal, Lily studied pictures Meryl starred in during her 20s, such as The Deer Hunter and Manhattan, hoping to learn the 68-year-old’s personal traits.

However, the Cinderella star soon realised this approach was futile.

“It was basically an entire waste of time, because you can’t learn any of it,” she sighed. “It’s just her, it’s who she is, it’s why she’s the greatest actor of all time. If it was teachable, what she can do, they’d be churning out Meryls every week.”

This role takes Lily back to the ‘70s, while her recent movies Darkest Hour and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society have transported her to the World War II period.

Now, the film star is hoping to take on more modern roles.

“I love to work on contemporary scripts more, and I’m getting the chance to do that now after working with Edgar Wright (on Baby Driver),” she explained.

Lily’s next movie, Little Woods, sees her play the mother of a six-year-old living in a North Dakota trailer park.