Emily Ratajkowski sings praises of unconventional new romcom

Emily Ratajkowski has declared that her new movie I Feel Pretty is part of a new generation of romcoms.

Model-turned-actress Emily stars alongside Amy Schumer in the comedy, with Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps and supermodel Naomi Campbell also featuring.

While critics have given the film a bashing, Emily disagrees completely.

"I think it is a really good movie and that people will love it. It has a good message, and it is reminiscent of all those old movies that we loved in the 2000s. It's a return to that," she told W magazine. "This is an interesting film because it is not your traditional hot-girl-meets-hot-guy and they have funny jokes and fall in love. You don't really expect what is coming, so it's part of a new generation of romcoms unlike what we are used to."

The empowering film tells the story of Renee Bennett, as played by Amy, a woman struggling with insecurity. But after suffering knock to the head, Renee believes she is the most beautiful and valued woman in the world, despite looking the same way she has always appeared.

Emily first met Amy at a Met Gala and admitted that the pair were both "kind of drunk" when they locked eyes on each other.

"She is so funny and so smart, but she also takes her business really seriously, which I have so much respect for," she gushed of her co-star. "We actually met at the Met Gala. We were both kind of drunk, and we literally pointed at each other. I feel like both of us have similar ideas about women and stuff, so we were like, game recognise game. I was so honoured when she pointed back at me."