Bryan Cranston wants to become a Wes Anderson regular

Bryan Cranston enjoyed working on Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs so much that he wants to become one of the director's regular collaborators.

The Breaking Bad actor voices Chief, a rough around the edges stray, in Wes' new stop-motion animation following canines cast out from a fictional Japanese city.

The movie is the first time he's worked with the filmmaker, but he is now keen to join the rotating cast of stars who crop up in his various movies.

"You know, it's one of those things," Bryan told Ireland's Hot Press magazine. "It's the first Wes Anderson film I've done, and hopefully it won't be the last. I had a great experience with him, and to work with his cast of regulars - Ed Norton, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and the like - it was fun to do."

Chief leads a pack of hounds who help a boy from the city search for his long-lost pet on the rubbish-filled island they have been exiled to. The stray displays a tough uncompromising attitude throughout the movie - and Bryan was determined to give the part his all, rather than repeat his performance as Breaking Bad's chemistry teacher turned drug dealer Walter White.

"I wasn't thinking of Walter White," he explained. "This is a dog whose life was very challenging. So, I was just thinking if a man was an orphan from an early age, and then kicked out onto the street at age 18, under-equipped to really handle himself, how would he behave? He's always had to manage for himself, and probably get into a lot of fights, and generally scraped and scratched for everything that came his way.

"So, taking all that into account, this was my idea of how he would be. And in the dog world, might is right, and the alpha is usually the beast that is most aggressive."