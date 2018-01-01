NEWS Meghan Markle 'missing her mother in lead up to royal wedding' Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan Markle reportedly can't wait for her mother Doria Ragland to land in the U.K. ahead of her royal wedding to Britain's Prince Harry.



American actress Meghan and the red-headed royal are set to tie the knot on 19 May (18) in Windsor, England, and fans around the world are getting excited about the big event.



Meghan is also getting excited, but sources close to her claim she's feeling the nerves too.



"Meghan's missing her mum and wants her to take part in all the pre-wedding excitement," an insider told Britain's Bella magazine. "She wants Doria at the final fittings of her wedding gown and her dress for the evening party to get her seal of approval. She can't wait for her to get here."



One source of support for the 36-year-old in the lead up to her nuptials has reportedly been Harry's stepmother - Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.



Camilla is married to 33-year-old Harry and his brother William's father Prince Charles, and insiders say she invited Meghan over earlier this year so the Suits star could talk through any nerves she has about her new life as part of the British royal family.



"Camilla told her to come to Clarence House, so they could have a good long chat," the source shared. "The aim was for Meghan to be able to air any worries or grievances and for Camilla to help alleviate them. She may appear confident when on royal walkabouts, but she does have some pre-wedding butterflies."

