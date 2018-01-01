Lea Michele engaged

Actress Lea Michele is engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich.

The former Glee star took to Instagram on Saturday (28Apr18) to announce the happy news, writing "Yes" on the social media site, alongside a picture of herself showing off her new engagement ring.

Lea and Zandy went public with their relationship last summer (Jul17), months after she opened up about wanting to find love again following the tragic death of her actor boyfriend Cory Monteith, who passed away in July, 2013.

"I've had to come to a place in my life where I have the strength and joy to move forward - and to be thankful and believe in life again," she told Britain's Daily Star newspaper in April, 2017.

Lea also previously dated Matthew Paetz from 2014 to 2016, but in 2015 she revealed she had to heal herself after Cory's death, before she could even think about getting into a new relationship.

"I wanted to make sure that I was OK with me, feeling strong and feeling happy on my own," she told Flare magazine. "I didn't want anybody to fill any holes for me... I wanted to make sure that I was a whole person again and that no one was coming into my life to put me back together.

"I needed to do that on my own. I worked very, very, very hard and I got back to that place where I was genuinely happy and strong and ready to live again and see the world and, you know, bring in more beautiful experiences."