Isabella Rossellini working towards master's degree

Actress Isabella Rossellini is close to earning her master's degree for conservation and animal behaviour.

The Blue Velvet star, 65, decided to enroll in New York's Hunter College after her film and modelling gigs started slowing down, and she is now preparing to take her final exams.

"You work less as an actress when you're 45 or 50 and you don't work at all as a model," she told The Guardian. "I had a lot of time on my hands and so I went back and studied what I've always wanted to study - conservation and then animal behaviour. I've two exams to go for my Master's."

The Italian native, who previously attended the Big Apple's Finch College, currently lives on a farm in Bellport, Long Island, where she grows a variety of vegetables and raises chickens, which have actually helped her studies.

"I've learned so much watching and studying - rather than eating - my 120 chickens," she said. "Animals are the greatest show on Earth."

Animal behaviour is a topic that's fascinated the star from childhood, and despite finding fame on camera, she is convinced studying animals was her true calling in life.

"I wanted to do it my whole life, but then modelling started, acting started, and I didn't do it. Now I do," she told Vulture.com. "It's funny, when I was a little girl and had my little dog and it seemed that we understood each other so well, I was asking questions about how much animals think and feel emotion. I'm still asking."

"I know that I will die without knowing the answers to my questions," she added. "But I study not just to know answers but also out of curiosity and laughter."