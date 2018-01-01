Beast director initially couldn't see Johnny Flynn in psychopath role

Beast director Michael Pearce didn't see Johnny Flynn as the suspected psychopath character until he saw his performance in play Hangmen.

Michael makes his directorial debut with the independent psychological thriller, about a young woman who is torn between her oppressive family and her boyfriend Pascal, an outsider accused of a series of murders.

He couldn't imagine Johnny, who is best known for his music and role in Netflix comedy Lovesick, as Pascal, but the British actor completely changed his mind when he played a sociopath onstage in Martin McDonagh's play Hangmen.

"I couldn’t see Johnny as the character because I knew him a bit through his music and a bit through his performances," Michael said during a Q&A in London, adding that his casting director Julie Harkin got him a ticket to see the show.

"It was transformative for me to see an actor who I’d known in one way portraying a character that was completely the opposite. And I came away from that really excited by the potential of what could be interesting about Pascal. He's a shapeshifter, at some points he could be the romantic lead, but he could also be the potential antagonist, he could be charismatic and dangerous and wounded and vulnerable and boyish."

Johnny, who will appear in upcoming miniseries Vanity Fair, admitted during the event that he was convinced his character committed the murders, so was stunned to find the culprit being left ambiguous in the final edit of the movie.

"I had it in my head that I was definitely the guy," he confessed. "It’s just really confusing (watching it). I thought that, ‘Maybe they did it together? Maybe she just wants to get rid of him?’ There’s loads of things you get from it depending where your head was at, which I think is incredibly clever."

Beast, which also stars Jessie Buckley, is in cinemas now.