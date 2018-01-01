Ruth Wilson: ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties is bonkers!’

Ruth Wilson was baffled by the content of her latest film.

The British actress bagged a role in the sci-fi comedy movie How to Talk to Girls at Parties, where she’ll share the screen with Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman. The film mixes aliens from another galaxy with 1970s London punks, and Ruth admitted she struggled to get her head around the unusual concept.

“I had to read the script four times to try to understand what was going on, but I loved it – it was so bonkers,” she laughed in an interview with Britain’s Empire magazine. “It’s completely bizarre. John’s (Cameron Mitchell, director) like a sprite. You don’t come across people like that very often.”

Much of the feature has been filmed using an iPad, including a scene where Ruth’s character, PT Stella, rips a person’s jaw open.

“It was very creative, it’s how you want filmmaking to be,” the 36-year-old insisted. “With very little money they created something quite wonderful.”

Though Ruth’s latest project may be unique, she’s experienced in engaging with complex ideas and characters, most notably the psychopathic Alice Morgan in British crime series Luther, also starring Idris Elba. The film star went on to reveal that movies like The Silence of the Lambs provided inspiration when she prepared to take on the gritty role.

“I remember reading it and thinking it was like Hannibal Lecter,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This is great for a woman, I’ve never seen this being done before.’ So I did lots of research on psychopaths and watched loads of films. I just thought, ‘I’m gonna nick loads of male psychopath versions of this.’”