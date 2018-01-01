NEWS Khloe Kardashian ‘wants quick Tristan Thompson wedding’ Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian is reportedly intent on marrying her love rat boyfriend Tristan Thompson in order to put an end to his wild ways.



Earlier this month (Apr18), just days before Khloe was due to give birth to their daughter, True Thompson, two videos emerged of Tristan playing away during her pregnancy.



Despite the scandal, Khloe and the basketball star have put on a united front - and sources close to the star say she’s pushing for him to propose in a bid to end to her insecurities over their relationship.



“Khloe is so humiliated after the cheating revelations, she feels that if she got a ring on his finger, it would help show that she’s the girl Tristan chose to marry,” the insider revealed to Heat magazine.



The 33-year-old has been unlucky in love before as her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, another basketball star, was accused of infidelity and was later found unconscious in a coma in a brothel while they were still going through divorce proceedings.



“She had a hard enough time dealing with the fact Lamar chose cheating and partying over her,” the source added, explaining that Khloe doesn’t want history to repeat itself. “This time, she’s obsessed with being the one who Tristan gave it all up for. It’s fuelled by insecurity - she desperately wants him to prove she’s more special than those other girls.”



According to the insider, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is also pushing for a swift wedding.



“Kris has told Khloe that she needs to get the rock on her finger and his declaration of love - for the sake of appearances at least,” the source said. “So Khloe remained in Tristan’s Cleveland (Ohio) home, happily announced her baby’s name as True Thompson and told him that she’s willing to forgive him as long as she gets his full commitment. If he loves her and their daughter she needs a quick wedding and a public apology.”

