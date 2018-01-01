NEWS Melissa McCarthy: 'Know when the fight isn’t worth your time' Newsdesk Share with :







Melissa McCarthy advises her co-stars to pick their battles when it comes to negative attention.



The actress first rose to prominence as Sookie St. James on TV show Gilmore Girls and has since made her mark in Hollywood by securing starring roles in movies such as Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy.



While Melissa is now one of the most bankable stars in the business, she experienced many struggles on the way to achieving her Hollywood dream, and has now shared how she and her husband Ben Falcone once made a difficult decision regarding a false story about them.



"Someone once demanded that we pay them or else they were going to go to the tabloids and make things up," she told Glamour magazine. "We were like, ‘But it’s not true.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, I know, but it would be pretty terrible if that came out.’ Ben was like, ‘Let’s not spend the next 10 years in court.’ I hate that we paid that person instead of fighting. Fists of Justice was not happy, but I know I saved five years of my life - and a ton of money - by not going to court.”



Among the other advice that she gives her co-stars is to "dig deep" and never sell themselves short. And she explained that she still lives by advice given to her by fellow actress Jennifer Coolidge when it comes to working with agents, managers and accountants.



"(She) taught me, ‘The second they stop working for you, fire them.’ Don’t think, I don’t want to be a b**ch, I don’t want to cause trouble. If you paid for a bottle of water and then that person told you to just take off, you’d say, ‘Give me my water. I paid for it,’” the 47-year-old shared.

