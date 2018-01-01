Blac Chyna defends baby Dream's hair extensions

Blac Chyna defended using clip-in hair extensions on her 17-month-old daughter Dream.

The model was on the receiving end of a huge backlash on social media after she shared a photo of the tot wearing pink hair extensions on Instagram. Chyna captioned the now-deleted post: “My beautiful baby.”

While some fans were quick to defend the mother-of-two, others slammed the 29-year-old for dressing her daughter up "like a a doll".

However, Chyna was unfazed by the backlash, and simply told a TMZ reporter on Friday (27Apr18) that she didn't care.

"They’re called baby clips. Every little girl has them,” she said while standing next to her boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay. “I don’t care! Not at all. Listen, I don’t care, my guy.”

Chyna, who shares Dream with Rob Kardashian and son King, five, with ex Tyga, has had a rocky few weeks, after her altercation with a woman at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California, was caught on camera.

In the footage, the reality TV star is seen grabbing a pink and purple children's push-along car, which serves as a stroller, and gearing up to swing it at somebody, where she had been enjoying a day out with Dream, and current boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

Chyna explained her actions on social media, claiming that someone tried to touch one of the kids.

"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she wrote in a note on Instagram Stories. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost."

The model reportedly lost her promotional deal with new stroller brand Momiie following the altercation, with a representative telling the website, (We) cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behaviour particularly in a family resort around children."