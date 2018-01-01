Claire Foy offered $225,000 by Netflix after The Crown gender pay gap - report

Claire Foy has reportedly been offered $225,000 (£200,000) in back pay to settle the gender pay gap on The Crown.

The British actress, who has won awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the show, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she was surprised to be at the centre of the controversy, after the Netflix show's producers revealed she was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip.

And according to British newspaper the Mail on Sunday, the 34-year-old will now receive the cheque after the huge outcry over her salary.

Smith, who previously starred as Doctor Who in the sci-fi series, reportedly earned $11,300 (£10,000) more than her for each of the episodes.

At a For Your Consideration Emmy panel on Friday (27Apr18) for the show's second season, Foy indirectly addressed the controversy while answering a question about how she has responded to the women's empowerment movements of the past year.

"I have had the most extraordinary sort of revelation about myself and womankind. It's sort of amazing, the conversations that people are having now — people think we've always been able to have (them), but we haven't," she explained.

"It's about being able to feel you can be your own advocate and you can make a point and you can say something without it being you being difficult. It can actually just be you supporting yourself," Foy added.

"Having an opinion as a woman is something that I've never felt I had the right to and I've felt that happening and it's extraordinary."

Foy previously revealed how the gender pay gap had opened her eyes, and confessed the ordeal has stopped her from being "naive" about her pay.

"It definitely opened my eyes to a lot. And I certainly won’t be naive about those things. It’s really opened my eyes about what I am allowed to have an opinion about, and what I’m allowed to stand up for myself about. And I think that’s really changed my approach to myself and other women in this industry. It’s been only a positive thing – even though, embarrassing," she shared.